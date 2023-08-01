Michigan hospital to close

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Corewell Health will close its Lakeview, Mich.-based Spectrum Health Kelsey Hospital in October after a steady decline in admissions.

In June, Corewell opened a $12 million care center a few minutes away from Spectrum Health Kelsey. The hospital opened in 1962 and was having problems with aging infrastructure, according to an Aug. 1 Corewell news release.

The system will help Spectrum Health Kelsey clinicians find new roles within the system.

"The decision to close the hospital was difficult," Andrea Leslie, president of Spectrum Health Kelsey Hospital, said in the news release. "For more than 60 years, generations of incredible team members have served the community at Kelsey hospital. We are so grateful for the dedication and compassion they have for our patients and one another."