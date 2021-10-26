9 hospital deals called off

In the last six months, several health systems have canceled plans to merge, acquire a hospital or unwind an existing partnership.

Here is a breakdown of nine of them:

1. Ascension, AdventHealth to unwind partnership

Ascension and AdventHealth are unwinding their Amita Health partnership after working together for nearly seven years, the organizations announced Oct. 21.

2. SSM Health ditches deal to sell Missouri hospital to Quorum

St. Louis-based SSM Health has abandoned its plan to sell a Missouri hospital to Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health.

3. North Carolina system severs ties with Atrium, joins UNC Health

Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, a two-campus system in Morganton, N.C., cut ties with Atrium Health and partnered with UNC Health. Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge and UNC Health finalized their management services agreement Oct. 1. Under the partnership, Blue Ridge will be renamed UNC Health Blue Ridge.

4. Tower Health won't sell hospitals, pursues alliance with Penn Medicine

West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health abandoned plans to sell the entire health system and instead will remain independent. It also signed a letter of intent to develop a strategic alliance with Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine.

5. Iowa hospital exits MercyOne affiliation

Mercy Iowa City (Iowa) is ending its affiliation with MercyOne's health network in West Des Moines, Iowa.

6. LifePoint, Prisma Health call off hospital sale

A deal to sell the three hospitals in South Carolina fell through. Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint inked a deal to sell the three hospitals and an ER to Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health, but the parties canceled the deal April 9. The health systems said significant delays and challenges with the Federal Trade Commission "made it prohibitive to move forward." Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston later purchased the three hospitals.

7. Sentara, Cone Health nix merger

Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare and Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health have abandoned plans to merge into an $11.5 billion system, the organizations said in a joint statement June 2.

8. CommonSpirit's plan to sell 14 hospitals to Essentia abandoned

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health and Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health have abandoned a deal that would have added 14 hospitals and three clinics to Essentia Health's network.

9. 2 hospitals to part ways with U of Kansas Health System

HaysMed, a single-hospital system in Hays, Kan., and Pawnee Valley Community Hospital in Larned, Kan., will depart from the University of Kansas Health System. The organizations mutually agreed to part ways.