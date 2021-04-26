2 hospitals to part ways with U of Kansas Health System

Two hospitals in Kansas and the University of Kansas Health System mutually agreed to part ways, according to the Hays Post.

HaysMed, a single-hospital system in Hays, Kan., and Pawnee Valley Community Hospital in Larned, Kan., will depart from the academic health system. Pawnee Valley Community Hospital is a managed partner of HaysMed.

University of Kansas and HaysMed said that they have mutually decided that working independently "best supports the long-term health and wellness of our communities."

Both parties added that the split will allow both entities to pursue unique approaches to serving their patient populations.

HaysMed joined the University of Kansas Health System as a member organization in 2016.

The transition is expected to take several months.

