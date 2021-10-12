SSM Health ditches deal to sell Missouri hospital to Quorum

St. Louis-based SSM Health has abandoned its plan to sell a Missouri hospital to Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health, according to the News Tribune.

The two health systems signed a letter of intent in November 2020 to explore the sale of SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City, Mo., and its associated medical group practices.



SSM Health and Quorum mutually agreed to end discussions, according to an Oct. 11 letter to SSM Health board members.

Instead of selling the facility, SSM Health said it plans to invest and expand services provided at the facility.

"It remains our goal to ensure a sustainable and thriving healthcare ministry for the people of Jefferson City," SSM Health COO Steve Smoot wrote in the letter. "To that end, we plan to further expand services and invest in the care we provide at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital and Medical Group."