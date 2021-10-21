Ascension, AdventHealth to unwind partnership

Ascension and AdventHealth are unwinding their Amita Health partnership after working together for nearly seven years, the organizations announced Oct. 21.

Amita Health, a joint venture providing healthcare services to the greater Chicago area, comprises 15 acute care hospitals, four specialty hospitals and immediate and outpatient care centers. After St. Louis-based Ascension and Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth unwind their partnership, each organization will operate their hospitals and care sites in the Chicagoland area.

The health systems didn't provide details about what prompted the decision to split up the partnership.

"Leaders of both sponsoring organizations have determined that going forward separately is in their collective best interest in order to more nimbly meet the changing needs and expectations of consumers in the rapidly evolving healthcare environment," the systems said in a joint statement.

Ascension and AdventHealth said there will be no disruption to patient care as their partnership unwinds.

"AdventHealth and Ascension maintain a strong relationship and are united in ensuring the residents of Chicago have access to the best possible healthcare," the systems said.