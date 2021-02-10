19 hospital M&A deals, state by state

Hospitals and health systems have announced or completed at least 19 merger, acquisition and partnership deals since Jan. 1.

Georgia

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare plans to acquire Meadows Regional Medical Center in Vidalia, Ga.

Illinois

Perry Memorial Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital in Princeton, Ill., announced in January that it plans to join OSF HealthCare in Peoria, Ill.

St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley, Ill., and Illinois Valley Community Hospital in Peru consolidated their operations to form a regional healthcare network.

Evanston, Ill.-based NorthShore University HealthSystem finalized its acquisition of Northwest Community Healthcare, a single-hospital system based in Arlington Heights, Ill.

Indiana

Highpoint Health, a single-hospital system in Lawrenceburg, Ind., joined Edgewood, Ky.-based St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

Iowa

Keokuk (Iowa) Area Hospital will join Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System on March 1.

Kentucky

Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center, a 75-bed facility Leitchfield, Ky., joined Owensboro (Ky.) Health Jan. 4.

Maine

Mid Coast Hospital, a 93-bed hospital in Brunswick, Maine, merged with Portland-based MaineHealth Jan. 1.

Minnesota

Under a letter of intent announced Jan. 8, CommonSpirit-owned facilities operating under the CHI Health brand in Minnesota and North Dakota would join Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health.

Missouri

SA Acquisition Group finalized its purchase of St. Alexius Hospital, a 190-bed hospital in St. Louis, on Jan. 19.

St. Louis-based SSM Health signed a definitive agreement to sell its 100-year-old Missouri hospital to Kansas City, Mo.-based Noble Health.

New York

Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health, a five-hospital system, and St. Lawrence Health System, a three-hospital system in Potsdam, N.Y., have finalized an affiliation agreement.

North Carolina

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health completed its acquisition of Wilmington, N.C.-based New Hanover Regional Medical Center, the organizations said Feb. 1.

Ohio

Mercy Medical Center, a 476-bed hospital in Canton, Ohio, officially joined Cleveland Clinic Feb. 1.

Tennessee

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems sold two Tennessee hospitals to Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Virginia

Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health System finalized its acquisition of 67-bed Riverside Tappahannock (Va.) Hospital and its related assets.

Washington

Tacoma, Wash.-based CHI Franciscan and Seattle-based Virginia Mason officially formed an 11-hospital health system Jan. 5. The system, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, will be part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.

Wisconsin

Ascension Wisconsin plans to sell seven hospitals, 21 physician clinics and its patient transport services to Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health.

Wauwatosa, Wis.-based Froedtert Health plans to acquire a majority stake in Manitowoc, Wis.-based Holy Family Memorial.

