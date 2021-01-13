MaineHealth adds Brunswick hospital

Portland-based MaineHealth added a ninth hospital to its network this month, according to a disclosure notice published Jan. 13.

Mid Coast Hospital, a 93-bed acute care hospital in Brunswick, Maine, merged into the MaineHealth network Jan. 1.

With the deal finalized, 200 physician and advanced practice professionals join MaineHealth.

