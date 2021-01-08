CommonSpirit to sell 14 hospitals to Essentia Health

Fourteen hospitals owned by Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health could join Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health as early as this summer.

Under a letter of intent announced Jan. 8, CommonSpirit-owned facilities operating under the CHI Health brand in North Dakota and Minnesota would join Essentia Health. The deal includes a full-service tertiary hospital in Bismarck, N.D., and 13 critical access hospitals. Additionally, all CHI Health associated clinics and living communities would join Essentia Health.

The organizations will now work to reach a formal agreement to transfer ownership of the hospitals and related clinics.

CommonSpirit and Essentia said they hope to complete the transaction by this summer.

"CommonSpirit wants patients in this region to have access to a strong network of rural and tertiary hospitals, primary and specialty care, and telehealth services," said Cliff Robertson, MD, senior vice president for CommonSpirit's Midwest division. "Essentia Health is well-positioned to integrate these facilities into a continuum of care, while carrying on the Catholic heritage and mission of these facilities. We look forward to continuing our conversations."

