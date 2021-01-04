NorthShore acquires Illinois hospital system

Evanston, Ill.-based NorthShore University HealthSystem finalized its acquisition of Northwest Community Healthcare, a single-hospital system based in Arlington Heights, Ill.

The deal, finalized Jan. 1, adds a sixth hospital to the NorthShore network and expands the workforce to include more than 4,250 physicians.



The two organizations initially reached an agreement to combine in July 2020.

"We are very excited to join NorthShore and expand the availability of services within our communities. Being closely connected to our patients has always been a differentiator for NCH, and now through this partnership, community-based care takes on an even greater dimension," said Steve Scogna, Northwest Community Healthcare president and CEO.

