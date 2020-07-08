NorthShore to acquire Northwest Community Healthcare

Evanston, Ill.-based NorthShore University HealthSystem has entered into an agreement to acquire Northwest Community Healthcare, a single-hospital system based in Arlington Heights, Ill.

Northwest Community Healthcare entered into the agreement with NorthShore, a five-hospital system, after an 18-month strategic assessment by its board of directors. Under the agreement, NCH will be a healthcare hub for NorthShore in Chicago's northwest suburbs.

"By bringing together two very prominent and community-minded healthcare institutions, we have a tremendous opportunity to transform the practice and delivery of medicine for the future," said NorthShore President and CEO J.P. Gallagher in a news release. "This partnership extends our commitment to our communities to provide the most accessible healthcare, services and resources available."

The transaction, which is subject to regulatory review, is expected to close later this year.



