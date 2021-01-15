Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

SSM Health to sell 100-year-old Missouri hospital

Alia Paavola 

St. Louis-based SSM Health signed a definitive agreement to sell its 100-year-old Missouri hospital to Kansas City, Mo.-based Noble Health, according to ABC 17.

The hospital being sold is SSM St. Mary's Hospital-Audrain in Mexico, Mo.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of this year. The organizations signed a letter of intent last July.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. 

