SSM Health to sell 100-year-old Missouri hospital
St. Louis-based SSM Health signed a definitive agreement to sell its 100-year-old Missouri hospital to Kansas City, Mo.-based Noble Health, according to ABC 17.
The hospital being sold is SSM St. Mary's Hospital-Audrain in Mexico, Mo.
The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of this year. The organizations signed a letter of intent last July.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
