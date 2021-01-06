Rochester Regional, St. Lawrence Health System finalize affiliation

Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health, a four-hospital system, and St. Lawrence Health System, a two-hospital system in Potsdam, N.Y., have finalized an affiliation agreement.

The organizations signed a nonbinding letter of intent to affiliate in September of 2018. Hospital leaders said Jan. 5 they obtained the necessary regulatory approvals for the affiliation.

Under the agreement, St. Lawrence will maintain local control, but grant it access to Rochester Regional's EHR and population health management programs. Additionally, Rochester Regional will invest in capital improvements and staff recruitment.

"This was a deliberate decision by both health systems as we looked far and wide to find a partner that culturally, financially and clinically complements us," Rochester Regional President and CEO Eric Bieber said. "Rochester Regional and St. Lawrence will work together to strengthen the care that is delivered in the North Country communities served by St. Lawrence Health System."

