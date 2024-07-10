Kaiser med school extends tuition waiver

Kaiser Permanente's medical school in Pasadena, Calif., is extending its tuition waiver policy for one year, allowing a sixth cohort to attend tuition-free.

The school's website said it will waive all tuition and fees (including disability insurance) for the next incoming class entering and over their four years at the school. The waiver has been available as well to the previous five cohorts.

"The offering of free tuition for all four years of school has made an incredible impact for the first classes of students at the new medical school, and the school is thrilled to extend this offer to the entering class of 2025," a spokesperson told Becker's.

The Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine, named in honor of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente's late chair and CEO, opened in July 2020.

The school's first commencement ceremony took place May 13. In June, the school announced full accreditation, and it appointed physician, educator, and women's health expert John Dalrymple, MD, to serve as the dean and CEO. Dr. Dalrymple began his new role on July 1.