Kaiser med school graduates inaugural class

Kaiser Permanente's medical school in Pasadena, Calif., recently graduated its inaugural class of students.

The Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine, named in honor of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente's late chair and CEO, opened in July 2020.

KPSOM's first commencement ceremony took place on May 13, and two-time NBA Hall of Famer, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, served as the commencement speaker, according to a news release from the medical school. The Class of 2024 has 37 graduates, according to the Pasadena Star-News.

"Four years ago, we set out to provide a world-class medical education as we welcomed our first class of students," KPSOM Founding Dean and CEO Mark Schuster, MD, PhD, said in the release. "These students took a chance on a brand-new school, started their medical education journey during the early pandemic, and spent their time not only learning, but also making important contributions to clinical care, medical scholarship, and our school's growth.

"I am filled with pride as I reflect upon their achievements and celebrate how they have developed the qualities that define the best physicians. They leave us now to enter their residencies with the knowledge and skills necessary to provide compassionate, patient-centered care while improving care quality and addressing health inequities."

Students' most matched residency programs include internal medicine, emergency medicine, and family medicine.