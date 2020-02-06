WSJ study: CEO feeder jobs are overwhelmingly male

A study conducted for The Wall Street Journal by Equilar shows women are underrepresented in jobs that are considered pipelines to the CEO role, which could explain some of the gender gap at companies' highest levels.

A column featuring the results of this study showed that women in senior leadership are more likely to hold chief titles in human resources, administration and legal areas, rather than in "profit and loss" jobs. "Profit and loss" jobs are associated with responsibilities that directly affect company operations, like COOs and division heads. These roles are predominantly held by men, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Meanwhile, fewer than 6 percent of the top 3,000 public companies by market value have female CEOs, according to the report.

