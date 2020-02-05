California hospital district votes to dissolve

Palm Drive Healthcare District, which once oversaw the operations of Sebastopol, Calif.-based Sonoma West Medical Center, voted to dissolve itself by this summer, according The Press Democrat.

The healthcare district was created in 2000 to oversee Sonoma County's only hospital. However, the hospital faced significant financial struggles, descending into bankruptcy multiple times and even closing its doors from 2014-15. American Advanced Management Group began managing the site in 2018 under a new name, the Sonoma Specialty Hospital, which functioned as a nonemergency, extended-stay care facility.

American Advanced Management Group leased then bought the facility outright for $2 million in December.

Without a hospital, the district board voted to begin the dissolution process. Even after the district disbands, local taxpayers will continue to pay off its $25 million in debt, likely for the next 14 years, according to the report.

