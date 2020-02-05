U of Kentucky medical school welcomes dean of diversity, inclusion

Lexington-based University of Kentucky College of Medicine welcomed its first associate dean of diversity and inclusion, Stephanie White, MD.

In this role, Dr. White will work to advance the culture of inclusion, giving diverse students a chance to thrive. She will also oversee the Faculty of Color Network, an advocacy program for faculty members with underrepresented identities, and the Women in Medicine and Science group, which seeks to advance women in academic medicine.

"Diversity without inclusion is exclusion," said Dr. White in a university news release. "And that doesn't allow us to retain the amazing talent we have and are cultivating here."

She added, "One of the most attractive aspects of this position was the number of people, programs and initiatives already in place to support diversity and inclusion."

Read more here.

More articles on leadership and management:

Here's what Trump said about healthcare in the State of the Union

Healthcare tops issues at Iowa caucuses

PeaceHealth Oregon to lay off 40 employees

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.