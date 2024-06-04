What 'stewardship' means to AdventHealth's CEO

Terry Shaw, CEO of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, took to LinkedIn on June 3 to share his thoughts on how investing in a stewardship mentality can help improve healthcare.

"A mentality of stewardship can profoundly impact how healthcare is run," Mr. Shaw said in the post. "A steward looks beyond their lifetime. They aspire to make things better than they are today."

Mr. Shaw went on to detail how stewardship in healthcare involves making long-term investments, even if the benefits are realized starting with the next generation, to ensure young people are engaged and trained for fulfilling healthcare careers.

He shared how stewardship can also help safeguard the global supply chain from instabilities, invest in communities' well-being, and evolve delivery models to reach more people at different points of their healthcare journey, including older people.

"Rather than chasing quick returns, stewards invest in tomorrow," Mr. Shaw wrote.