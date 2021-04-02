What hospital leaders can learn from 175,334 patient comments

There are only a few different themes that characterize a positive patient experience, yet there are a variety of missteps that can cause patient dissatisfaction, according to an April 2 report published in Harvard Business Review.

The study was conducted by Press Ganey, a healthcare organization known for its patient satisfaction surveys. Press Ganey analyzed 175,334 patient comments collected through surveys at surgical units in a major teaching hospital between November 2018 and March 2020.

Positive comments were similar, with the most common positive comment among happy patients being a sense of courtesy and respect.

Negative comments varied, with the most common sources of unhappiness being long wait times, noise complaints and chaos with the discharge process.

The data suggest hospitals will need to be vigilant in tracking the source of unhappiness in their patients.

To find sources of unhappiness in patients, the authors suggest asking their patients to rate their experience on a scale of one to five. One example is a hospital's cleanliness. Adding a comment section can allow hospitals to pinpoint specific issues like soiled bed linens or gowns.

