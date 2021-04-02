Antelope Valley Hospital board takes vote of total confidence in CEO

The board of Lancaster, Calif.-based Antelope Valley Hospital has passed a vote of total confidence in hospital CEO Edward Mirzabegian and his administration, after a no-confidence petition on the performance of Mr. Mirzabegian was circulated by the union representing nurses at the facility, according to a hospital spokesperson.

A resolution passed by the board March 31 expresses appreciation of Mr. Mirzabegian since returning as CEO in January 2019, and commends his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since comments were made publicly by the union about the CEO's leadership, the board "wanted to make it publicly resolved in their confidence of the CEO and his administration," hospital spokesperson Cynthia Frausto told Becker's.

In February, a no-confidence petition on the performance of Mr. Mirzabegian was circulated by California Nurses Association/National Nurses United.

The union, which represents nearly 900 nurses at the hospital, cites concerns about staffing and patient care in a Feb. 23 news release about the petition. The union also contends hospital administration was not prepared during the COVID-19 surge at the end of 2020 and has been unable to recruit and retain nurses.

The hospital disputes the allegations.

The hospital and union have been in contract negotiations since last November.

