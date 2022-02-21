Washington hospital fires CEO

The board of Coupeville, Wash.-based WhidbeyHealth is ending its contract with CEO Ron Telles.

The board fired Mr. Telles, who was the target of a no-confidence vote by medical staff in late January, without cause during a meeting Feb. 17, according to the South Whidbey Record.

Mr. Telles will continue serving as CEO until the board has selected an interim replacement, according to a Feb. 18 news release. The board said it will immediately begin a search for a new CEO as it continues its search for a permanent CFO.

The termination of the CEO's contract comes amid a major leadership shakeup at the hospital. The hospital's chief nursing officer, CIO, chief human resource officer and chief quality officer were fired this month, according to the Whidbey News-Times.

WhidbeyHealth is facing financial challenges and is exploring ways to improve its financial position, including a buyout from another hospital, according to the South Whidbey Record.