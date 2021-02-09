WakeMed becomes 4th US hospital to provide trauma training to Navy

Raleigh, N.C.-based WakeMed Health & Hospitals is the fourth hospital in the nation to partner with the U.S. Navy on a trauma training program.

WakeMed debuted its new trauma training program Feb. 1, which is in partnership with the Navy's Bureau of Medicine and Surgery. Through the Hospital Corpsman Trauma Training program, Navy medical personnel will train with WakeMed emergency medicine and intensive care unit teams, trauma surgeons and other clinicians in preparation for high-trauma combat scenarios.

WakeMed Raleigh Campus was selected for the program because of its high-volume level 1 trauma center and the hospital's simulation capabilities.

The three other hospitals in the program are John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County in Chicago, the University of Florida Health Shands in Gainesville and the University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

More articles on leadership and management:

23 Catholic health systems team up to combat racism

Dr. Arthur Nienhuis, gene therapy pioneer, dies

Dignity Health hospital names 5 new board members

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.