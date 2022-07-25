UF Health pays tribute to late CEO Dr. Leon Haley 1 year after jet ski accident

UF Health Jacksonville (Fla.) paid tribute to former CEO Leon Haley Jr., MD, on July 24 on the one-year anniversary of his death.

The tribute, posted on the health system's Facebook page, recognized Dr. Haley's leadership and contributions to the organization.

"One year ago, we lost an incredible colleague, friend, father, son, brother and leader," the post says. "The death of Dr. Leon L. Haley Jr. was a devastating reminder of how precious life and leadership are to all of us."

Dr. Haley died July 24, 2021, in a jet ski accident. He was 56.

In the health system's tribute, it mentions the poem What Will Matter by Michael Josephson that was in Dr. Haley's office.

The poem, in part, reads, "… What will matter is not your success but your significance. What will matter is not what you learned but what you taught. What will matter is every act of integrity, compassion, courage or sacrifice that enriched, empowered or encouraged others to emulate your example. … Choose to live a life that matters."

"Dr. Haley gave and taught us more than we could have ever imagined, and we will work to emulate his example. We are a stronger organization because of him, and we will continue to be #HaleyStrong," UF Health Jacksonville said.

Dr. Haley became CEO of UF Health Jacksonville in 2018 after becoming dean of the University of Florida College of Medicine-Jacksonville in 2017. Russ Armistead was named to fill the CEO position at UF Health Jacksonville after Dr. Haley's death.