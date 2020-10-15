Trump, Biden to hold dueling town halls after debate canceled

In place of the canceled second presidential debate, President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will participate in competing town halls Oct. 15.

The town halls were scheduled after the Commission on Presidential Debates canceled the town hall-style debate between the president and Mr. Biden that was scheduled for Oct. 15. The nonpartisan commission sought to shift the event to a virtual format to protect the health of all involved. President Trump refused to participate in the virtual debate.

The president's town hall is scheduled for 7 p.m. CST and will be hosted by NBC News. Mr. Biden's town hall is slated for the same time and will be hosted by ABC News. The president's town hall will last an hour, and Mr. Biden's town hall will last 90 minutes, according to USA Today.

With less than 20 days until the Nov. 3 presidential election, the competing events will be one of the final moments each candidate can swing undecided voters to their side. The dueling events have received some backlash online because American voters will be forced to choose which event to watch, according to The New York Times.

The final presidential debate is scheduled for Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tenn. Both campaigns have agreed to the debate, according to USA Today.

More articles on leadership and management:

Barrett on ACA: 'I am not hostile' to the law

Missouri hospital CEO put on leave over personnel matter

American Hospital Association fills vacant board seat

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.