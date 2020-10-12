Missouri hospital CEO put on leave over personnel matter

Perryville, Mo.-based Perry County Health Systems President and CEO Patrick Carron has been placed on administrative leave, according to TV station KFVS.

Mr. Carron has been on leave since September, according to TV station KSDK. The health system's board of directors said Mr. Carron is on leave while it looks into a personnel matter. The board said Mr. Carron was not put on leave for any illegal activity or arrests.

Perry County Health Systems Vice President of Operations Christoper Wibbenmeyer has been named acting and interim CEO, according to KSDK.

The health system said it will release more information when the matter is resolved, according to the Southeast Missourian.

