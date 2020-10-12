Oct. 15 presidential debate is canceled

The Commission on Presidential Debates has canceled the second presidential debate, originally scheduled for Oct. 15 in Miami.

The commission made the announcement Oct. 9, one day after President Donald Trump said he would not participate in the debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden after the commission decided would be conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The debate would have been held 10 days after the president revealed that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"The campaigns of the two candidates who qualified for participation in the debate made a series of statements concerning their respective positions regarding their willingness to participate in a virtual debate on Oct. 15, and each now has announced alternate plans for that date," the commission wrote in a statement.

"It is now apparent there will be no debate on Oct. 15."

The commission said it is now focused on preparations for the final presidential debate.

The final presidential debate is still scheduled for Oct. 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., "subject to health security considerations, and in accordance with all required testing, masking, social distancing and other protocols," according to the commission.

President Trump and Mr. Biden have agreed to participate.

