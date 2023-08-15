The No. 1 healthcare challenge, per 150 leaders

Healthcare leaders are zeroed in on growth and modernization, according to a recent report from Optum.

The company surveyed 150 healthcare leaders from the vice president level and up. Eighty-five percent of respondents came from the C-suites of health providers, plans, employers, life science organizations and government agencies.

When asked what they consider the industry's greatest challenges, nearly half of leaders mentioned growth. This is a result of the current economic environment, which is forcing organizations to take a defensive approach, according to Optum.

Here are the top challenges facing healthcare right now, as ranked by the industry's decision-makers:

1. Growth — 49 percent of leaders mentioned this

2. System modernization — 39 percent

3. Workforce challenges — 35 percent

4. Lowering the total cost of care — 34 percent

5. Data security — 33 percent

6. Data and analytic insight — 32 percent

7. Financial sustainability — 31 percent

8 (tie). Reducing administrative spend — 29 percent

8 (tie). Emerging technology — 29 percent

10 (tie). Organizational agility — 27 percent

10 (tie). Price transparency — 27 percent

12. Evolving payment methods — 23 percent

13. Changing regulatory policy — 21 percent

14. New consumer expectations — 20 percent

15 (tie). Improving health equity — 17 percent

15 (tie). Access to care — 17 percent

15 (tie.). Evolving delivery methods — 17 percent

18 (tie). New market disruptors — 3 percent

18 (tie). Supply chain disruption — 3 percent