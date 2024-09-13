Tennessee health system CEO dies

James Ross, BSN, president and CEO of Jackson-based West Tennessee Healthcare, died Sept. 12. He had been with the system for nearly 40 years.

More information will be shared once arrangements are finalized, according to a Sept. 12 Facebook post from the health system, which garnered thousands of reactions and hundreds of comments in less than 24 hours.

Mr. Ross was named president and CEO in 2017 after serving in the role on an interim basis since April 2016, before which he served as vice president of hospital services and COO. He joined the system in 1985 as a nurse in the surgical intensive care unit.

The 7-hospital system also includes locations for family medicine, behavioral health and cancer centers.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Ross family as they grieve and we would ask that everyone respect their privacy," the post said. "The Board of Trustees and the leadership team are in prayer for all of our West Tennessee Healthcare family and medical staff members as we navigate through this difficult time."