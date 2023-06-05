On June 5, Fortune published its 2023 list of the largest corporations in the U.S. ranked by revenue for their respective 2022 fiscal years. The Fortune 500 list includes 80 healthcare companies and companies that span the U.S.

Among states where Fortune 500 companies are based, Texas has the most firms on the list, according to Fortune data.

The 10 states with the most Fortune 500 companies:

1. Texas: 55

2. California: 53

3. New York: 50

4. Illinois: 33

5 (tie). Ohio: 24

5 (tie). Virginia: 24

7 (tie). Florida: 23

7 (tie). Pennsylvania: 23

9. Georgia: 19

10. Michigan: 18

For information on the Fortune 500's top 25 healthcare companies, click here.