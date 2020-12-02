Optum CEO is back after COVID-19 vaccine work

Optum CEO Sir Andrew Witty is returning to the company after spending more than seven months helping the World Health Organization's COVID-19 vaccine initiative, according to the Star Tribune.

In April, Optum parent company UnitedHealth Group announced Sir Witty would be taking a leave of absence to help in the effort. His return was announced Dec. 1 by UnitedHealth's CEO David Wichmann during the company's annual investor conference.

Mr. Wichmann congratulated Sir Witty on his work, saying the number of vaccines in third-stage trials and distribution plans are "in part due to your efforts and the efforts of the WHO," the Star Tribune reports.

The WHO's initiative aimed at accelerating new vaccines, tests and treatment for COVID-19. Equitable distribution of the vaccines and treatment worldwide was also a part of the effort, according to the report.

Optum is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minn.

More articles on leadership and management:

Walmart names new health and wellness exec: 5 details

Biden adds new members to COVID-19 task force

'The exhaustion is palpable': Hospital chiefs plead for support as staff resilience runs thin

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.