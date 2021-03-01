Offboarding employees can become a valuable resource: 5 takeaways

Companies often spend few resources on the offboarding process of employees. With the labor market resulting in excess layoffs, experts gave guidelines on how to turn departing employees into a valuable resource in a March article published in Harvard Business Review.

Five things to integrate into your offboarding program:





1. Treat departing employees like graduating university students.

Maintaining relationships encourages former employees to become future clients, suppliers, mentors to current employees, brand ambassadors and boomerang employees. Experts say it can also promote referrals for new hires.

2. Create offboarding objectives.

The process sends a message as to whether the company lives up to the mission and culture it strives to project. Research shows that employees judge a workplace by their impression of it as its peak. A poor process can unravel years of goodwill.

3. Plan for exits.

If managers can speak openly about their employees' career goals, they can preemptively plan for employee departure. Acknowledging that most employees will not stay at the company for their entire career can create a safe atmosphere and prevents managers from being blindsided by employee departure.

4. Discourage sentiments that departing employees are disloyal.

Most Americans don't create a lifelong career with one employer, with the average tenure being 4.1 years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Experts say to acknowledge this and refrain from disgracing former employees.

5. Create exit interviews.

Use the experience to learn more about the internal affairs in a company. Create standardized questionnaires on the offboarding process and about working for the company.

More articles on leadership and management:

3 ways business leaders can better motivate their employees than financial targets

'Zoom fatigue': 4 causes, and solutions for leaders to know

How business leaders can think beyond the pandemic: 4 tips



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.