Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO: 5 details

Jeff Bezos is stepping down from his post as CEO of Amazon and will transition to a leadership role on the company's board later this year.

Five details:

1. In a Feb. 2 letter to Amazon employees, Mr. Bezos, who founded the company in 1994, announced he will transition to executive chair of Amazon's board in the third quarter of 2021.

2. Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy will replace Mr. Bezos as Amazon CEO at that time. Mr. Jassy joined Amazon in 1997 and has headed up its cloud division since its inception.

3. As executive chair of Amazon's board, Mr. Bezos said he plans to focus his efforts on the tech giant's new products and early initiatives.

4. Amazon has increasingly been making moves in healthcare over the past few years. In 2019, the company accelerated its virtual care strategy with the launch of its Amazon Care program for employees, and last year, the tech giant unveiled its online pharmacy, which lets patients purchase prescriptions online.

5. In a letter to employees, Mr. Bezos highlighted Amazon's inventions and continued innovations: "I don’t know of another company with an invention track record as good as Amazon's, and I believe we are at our most inventive right now."

