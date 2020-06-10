Hospital CEO turnover down this year, report finds

Turnover among hospital CEOs is down 58 percent year over year, according to a report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

The executive outplacement firm said many CEOs are staying put as companies across sectors face uncertainty around the pandemic. In fact, some hospital CEOs have come out of retirement to help leadership teams during the pandemic.

In the healthcare and products sector, which Challenger, Gray & Christmas tracks separately from hospitals, CEO turnover is also down, by just over 21 percent.



More articles on leadership:

Providence St. Joseph Health CEO calls for 'greater accountability' to combat institutional racism

AdventHealth CMO Dr. Omayra Mansfield on creating joy amid COVID-19

There are 'opportunities for improvement': Rush Medical Center CEO Dr. Omar Lateef on decision-making during the pandemic

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.