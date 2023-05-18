Hospital CEO exits climb 72% year over year

Companies announced 565 CEO exits in the first four months of 2023, with 62 occurring in hospitals, according to one new analysis.

The finding comes from a May 18 report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas, an executive coaching firm that examines CEO turnover in the U.S. on a monthly basis.

The 62 moves within hospitals in the first four months of 2023 are a 72 percent increase from the 36 announced in the same period last year.

Across all 29 industries and sectors measured, CEO changes at U.S. companies rose 6 percent month to month, from 139 in March to 147 in April, according to the report. April's total is a 20 percent increase from the same month one year prior. In the first four months of this year, 565 CEOs have left their posts, up 9 percent year over year and the highest January through April total on record.

"Companies have a lot to consider as we head to the second half of the year, as recession and inflation concerns continue. Many sectors are letting go of workers, and new technologies, like AI, are forcing conversations about use cases. This environment is conducive to new leadership," said Andrew Challenger, leadership expert and senior vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas.