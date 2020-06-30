Former UCSF Health hospital CEO dies at 81

Bertram Lubin, MD, former president and CEO of UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland (Calif.), died June 27 at age 81, the University of California San Francisco announced.

"Bert's stellar career spanned 50 years in advancing the health and well-being of children," Mark Laret, president and CEO of UCSF Health, said in a news release. "His work as a physician, researcher, hospital leader and philanthropist had a profound impact on countless children and adults. His tireless pursuit in helping disadvantaged children in the East Bay touched both his professional and personal life."

Dr. Lubin joined Children's Hospital Oakland in 1973 as chief of hematology/oncology and was named president and CEO of the organization in 2009.

During his tenure, he advocated for children with sickle cell disease, launched a research program that became Children's Hospital Oakland Research Institute, and played a key role in the affiliation between Children's Hospital Oakland and UCSF, according to the university. He also served as associate dean for children's health for UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland.

Dr. Lubin retired in 2018.

