Former CoxHealth president, CEO dies

Bob Bezanson, former president and CEO of Springfield, Mo.-based CoxHealth died June 3 at the age of 76, the Springfield News-Leader reported June 7.

Mr. Bezanson joined CoxHealth in 1981 and served as CEO and president from 2003 to 2011. As CEO, colleagues nick-named him "Bob the builder" given that under his leadership he aided in the construction and expansion of four key medical speciality buildings.

"Behind his brilliant technical mind was a huge heart and caring soul that fueled his passion for everything," said Ron Prenger, executive vice president and COO, in a statement from CoxHealth. "Though Bob was proud of the buildings, he often shared with me that he was most proud of the culture in our organization. He truly cared about our employees, his team and our patients.

"He was a leader, mentor, friend and colleague to so many of us and he will be greatly missed," Mr. Prenger said.