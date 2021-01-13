FDA deputy commissioner to step down

Anand Shah, MD, deputy commissioner for medical and scientific affairs for the FDA, will step down Jan. 20, according to a resignation letter obtained and cited by Politico Pulse.

Dr. Shah is a top deputy to FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, MD. In his role, Dr. Shah has worked on several initiatives related to the pandemic, including developing the FDA's Pandemic Recovery and Preparedness Plan, which will assess the agency's COVID-19 response and decision-making.

Dr. Shah, a radiation oncologist, also served as CMO of CMS' Innovation Center and as CMS Administrator Seema Verma's senior medical adviser for innovation.

