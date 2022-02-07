Biden's top science adviser, head of 'Cancer Moonshot' apologizes to staff for misconduct

After an internal White House investigation found that Eric Lander, PhD, bullied and demeaned colleagues, he issued an apology email to his staff, Politico reported Feb. 4.

Dr. Lander is a member of President Joe Biden's cabinet, director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and is leading the revived "Cancer Moonshot" initiative. An investigation found "credible evidence of disrespectful interactions with staff by Dr. Lander and OSTP leadership," according to Politico. Fourteen current and former staff members of the 140-member office revealed similar descriptions of a toxic work environment where colleagues were humiliated, shouted at and dismissed.

"Numerous women have been left in tears, traumatized, and feeling vulnerable and isolated," Rachel Wallace, former general counsel to Dr. Lander, told Politico.

On the evening of Feb. 4, Dr. Lander sent an email to all his staff, apologizing for speaking in a demeaning and disrespectful manner.

"It's my responsibility to set a respectful tone for our community. It's clear that I have not lived up to this responsibility," read the email.

He then pledged to take concrete steps toward creating a healthier work environment, creating forums for discussion and reiterating the misconduct reporting process.

A statement to Politico from a White House spokesperson read: "White House leadership met with Dr. Lander to discuss the seriousness of the matter and the President's expectation that all staff interactions be conducted with respect."

However, eight current and former staffers have called for tougher disciplinary measures to be placed on Dr. Lander, with some calling for him to be fired, Politico reported.