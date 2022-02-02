Biden revives Cancer Moonshot program

President Joe Biden is relaunching Cancer Moonshot, a program to reduce cancer deaths by 50 percent over the next 25 years and improve the experience of living with and surviving cancer, the White House said Feb. 2.

The initiative initially launched in 2016 while President Biden was vice president. The new "all-hands-on-deck" program aims to reestablish cancer care leadership in the White House; form a White House Cancer Cabinet; issue a call to action on cancer screening and early detection; ​​host a White House Cancer Moonshot Summit; and build on a White House cancer roundtable conversation series.