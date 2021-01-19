Biden picks Andrea Palm as HHS deputy secretary

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Andrea Palm, secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, as his nominee for deputy secretary of HHS, according to a news release from his transition office and first reported by The Washington Post.

Ms. Palm's last day at Wisconsin DHS, one of the largest state agencies, is Jan. 20, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Before joining Wisconsin DHS, Ms. Palm held roles under President Barack Obama's administration, including senior counselor to the HHS secretary and chief of staff for HHS.

She also served as a senior adviser at the White House Domestic Policy Council during the ACA's implementation and rollout, and she helped lead efforts to combat the opioid epidemic.

Ms. Palm earned her bachelor's degree from Ithaca, N.Y.-based Cornell University and a master's degree from Washington University in St. Louis.

