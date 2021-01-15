America's Essential Hospitals suspends donations to Congress members who voted against certifying election results

America's Essential Hospitals, an association that lobbies in Washington, D.C., said it will suspend political donations to members of Congress who voted against certifying the results of the Electoral College.

The decision comes after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Those events saddened us and have reinforced our resolve to work for positive change to heal our country by building healthy, economically vibrant and stable communities. Through their mission of equitable care for all people, our members are important stakeholders in the healing process," a Jan. 15 statement from the association says.

Other groups, including health insurers Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and Cigna, and the American Hospital Association, have taken similar actions.

Overall, America's Essential Hospitals reported $111,500 in total contributions to federal candidates in 2019-20.

