Nebraska health system CEO to fill vacant American Hospital Association board seat

The American Hospital Association said it has elected a new board of trustees member.

Russ Gronewold, CEO of Bryan Health, a five-hospital health system based in Lincoln, Neb., will fill a board vacancy, effective this month. . He will also chair the Region 6 policy board, a Jan. 15 statement from the association says.

Mr. Gronewold has helmed Bryan Health since 2020. Before that, he was CFO of the health system.

More articles on leadership and management:

Oklahoma hospital exec runs 46 miles to honor nurses

Corner Office: Henry Ford Health System exec says she's driven by golden rule

What hospitals are learning as they distribute the COVID-19 vaccine

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.