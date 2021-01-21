Biden chief of staff halts last-minute Trump administration rules

President Joe Biden's Chief of Staff Ronald Klain has ordered a freeze on new or pending rules issued by the Trump administration.

The freeze was outlined in a memo to the heads of the executive departments and agencies Jan. 20.



The freeze prevents the departments and agencies from implementing the rules until the Biden administration has had a chance to review them.

The freeze affects so-called midnight rules or regulations, or those that were unveiled during the final months of the Trump administration. It will affect regulations and guidances that haven’t been published in the Federal Register or haven’t yet been enacted.



The freeze could affect several last-minute healthcare rules, including a rule that would rescind the FDA's ability to regulate certain medical devices and a rule that would allow insurers to avoid covering certain drugs.

