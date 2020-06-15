Arkansas Children's cuts 42 positions

Little Rock-based Arkansas Children's Hospital said it is eliminating 42 jobs as part of cost-savings measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 42 job cuts affect 17 vacant positions. Twenty-five of the job cuts will result in layoffs.

"We are collectively living through the most difficult health crisis of our lifetime," the hospital wrote in a media statement announcing the cuts. "As a direct result of the impact of COVID-19, Arkansas Children's has experienced a decrease in patient volumes and a reduction in workload for some team members. There is every indication that these changes in volume and workload will last through June 2021."

In addition to job cuts, Arkansas Children's executives will take a 20 percent pay cut for fiscal year 2021, and hospital directors will take a 10 percent pay cut.

The hospital said other cost-savings measures include mandatory reduction of external travel costs through June 2021, elimination of select contracted services, a 50 percent reduction in minor equipment spending through June 2021 and a 30 percent reduction in capital spending through the same period. Arkansas Children's also is eliminating traditional merit pay for staff through June 2021.

