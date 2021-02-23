7 ways businesses can strengthen public health

Businesses could be the driving force for real change in public health in the U.S., according to a study published Feb. 23.

The study was conducted by researchers at the John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, Md., and the de Beaumont Foundation, a public health organization.

It was based on a series of focus groups and interviews with 40 business and public health leaders who shared ideas on how to address COVID-19 and its repercussions on health and well-being.

Seven recommendations to know:

1. Follow the advice of public health experts



2. Adopt evidence-based health and well-being programs, improving health and internal culture

Examples include: paid time off benefits, paid maternity or paternity leave, child and adult care benefits, flexible work schedules, flexible start/ stop times and flexibility in the choice of work locations



3. Promote healthy communities by launching public health campaigns

Communities increasingly lack trust of traditional scientific organizations tasked with these responsibilities, leaving businesses to support policies that improve public health.



4. Leverage staff, expertise and resources to collaborate with health departments

Implement volunteer policies that expand the public health department's capacity, while showcasing organizational success.



5. Facilitate public/ private partnerships

Have organizational anchors to communicate with when health questions arise.



6. Develop accountability dashboards and monitor progress towards public health goals

Create a task force that annually reports on key business and public health measures in the town, city or county.



7. Advocate for the rebuilding of a national public health workforce

Public health workforces are underfunded. Advocating for policies that can expand public health can create a reliable presence in local communities.

