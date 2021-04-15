5 jobs in healthcare on the rise

Longer life spans, the aging baby-boomer population and the increase in patients with chronic health conditions are expected to contribute to the quick growth of five healthcare positions, according to an April 14 report by The New York Times.

Economists at the Labor Department project that employment in healthcare will grow 15 percent from 2019 to 2029 and forecasted which five positions in healthcare will see the most growth.

The following five healthcare jobs are expected to grow from 2019 to 2029:

Nurse practitioner

Employment growth is expected to top 50 percent from 2019 to 2029. The increase is attributed to the demand for preventive care and health services for an aging population.

Home health and personal care aide

Positions in this field are projected to grow 34 percent from 2019 to 2029. The growth of the elderly population is the main reason for the projected increase.

Mental health specialist

Substance abuse, behavioral disorder and mental health counselor positions are likely to grow 25 percent from 2019 to 2029.

Massage therapist

The employment of massage therapists is expected to grow 21 percent over the next decade. Demand will increase as healthcare providers understand the benefits of massage for patients and they become part of regular treatment plans.



Respiratory therapist

The employment of respiratory therapists is anticipated to grow 19 percent from 2019 to 2029. These types of therapists treat a variety of lung problems like asthma, sleep apnea, pneumonia and more.

