17 best health systems for leadership development

The National Center for Healthcare Leadership awarded 10 health systems its 2020 "Bold" or "Best Organizations for Leadership Development" award, and honored another seven for their ability to develop leaders.

Every two years, researchers with the NCHL update the organization's national leadership survey. To be considered for the 2020 Bold award, health systems were measured against an NCHL Scorecard that tracks leadership excellence across 12 areas and compares them with systems across the nation.



Here are the 10 health systems that took home Bold awards this year, and seven others that were honored with program distinctions:

Bold awardees

Centura Health (Centennial, Colo.)

Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Children's Health System of Texas (Dallas)

Cleveland Clinic

Cone Health (Greensboro, N.C.)

Henry Ford Health System (Detroit)

Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City)

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital

University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)

UPMC (Pittsburgh)



Programs of distinction

Akron (Ohio) Children's Hospital

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.)

Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare

Lucile Packard Children's Hospital at Stanford (Palo Alto, Calif.)

Mount Sinai Health System (New York City)

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

View the full list here.

