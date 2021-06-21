10 hospitals hiring VPs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking vice presidents during the last few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree, Colo., seeks a vice president of business development.

2. Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, seeks a vice president of regional development.

3. Inova Health System in Falls Church, Va., seeks a vice president of clinical operations.

4. JFK Medical Center North Campus in West Palm Beach, Fla., seeks a vice president of quality.

5. Riverside (Calif.) Community Hospital seeks a vice president of emergency services.

6. The University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington seeks a vice president of revenue strategy.

7. St. Joseph Hospital in Bethpage, N.Y., seeks a vice president of operations.

8. Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose, Calif., seeks a vice president of quality.

9. Health First in Melbourne, Fla., seeks a vice president of nursing.

10. Belton (Mo.) Regional Medical Center seeks a vice president of quality and risk management.