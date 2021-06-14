10 hospitals hiring COOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking COOs over the last few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Capital Medical Center (Olympia, Wash.)

2. St. Mary's Medical Center (Grand Junction, Colo.)

3. San Jose (Calif.) Medical Center

4. Mid-Columbia Medical Center (The Dalles, Ore.)

5. Olympic Medical Center (Por Angeles, Wash.)

6. Eastside Medical Center (Snellville, Ga.)

7. Penrose Hospital (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

8. Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis (Tenn.)

9. McAllen (Texas) Medical Center

10. El Paso (Texas) Behavioral Health System