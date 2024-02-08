Walgreens replaces healthcare president, names CFO

Walgreens has named the CEO of Solera Health as its new U.S. healthcare president and named a permanent global CFO.

Walgreens' newly minted CEO, Tim Wentworth, announced three leadership shifts Feb. 8, all set to take effect in March.

Mary Langowski will begin in the role of executive vice president and president of U.S. healthcare for Walgreens, replacing John Driscoll. Mr. Driscoll led Walgreens' healthcare arm since October 2022, when the retail pharmacy giant entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CareCentrix, which he had led as CEO since 2013. He will transition to a senior advisory role with the healthcare division.

Ms. Langowski has led Solera Health, a value-based technology company, since 2020. She previously spent time as executive vice president and chief strategy and corporate development officer at CVS Health.

After serving as interim global CFO since July 2023, Manmohan Mahajan will take on the role in a permanent capacity. Mr. Mahajan joined the company in 2016 and previously served as senior vice president, global controller and chief accounting officer. He replaces James Kehoe, who served Walgreens' global CFO for about five years after time spent as CFO of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Elizabeth Burger has been named the new executive vice president and chief human resources officer. Ms. Burger previously served as CHRO of industrial company Flowserve and apparel manufacturer Hanesbrands.

The leadership appointments come less than six months after Mr. Wentworth took the helm of Walgreens as CEO in late October 2023, replacing Rosalind "Roz" Brewer. When Walgreens announced the resignation of Ms. Brewer, it noted its search for a permanent CEO will center on candidates with "deep healthcare experience." Mr. Wentworth most recently served as CEO of Cigna subsidiary Evernorth and former CEO of Express Scripts.

The leadership appointments come at a restrictive time for Walgreens, which is setting out to cut at least $1 billion in costs and close around 60 of its VillageMD clinics this fiscal year. Like CVS and Rite Aid, Walgreens was also affected this past fall by "Pharmageddon," the nicknamed walkout effort organized by pharmacists at U.S. drugstore chains in response to what they considered unreasonable working conditions.

Walgreens' U.S. healthcare division reported fiscal first quarter revenues of $1.9 billion, up 12% year over year. The company recorded total sales of $36.71 billion in the fiscal first quarter, up 10% year over year.